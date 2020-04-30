Message from Dr. Arif Alvi President of Pakistan on the occasion of Labour Day, May 01, 2020

April 30, 2020

Islamabad, April 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): This year we are celebrating Labour Day with the resolve to reaffirm our commitment to the dignity of labour and to pay tribute to the valiant and heroic struggle of the workers for their fundamental rights. This day is not only a reminder of the struggle of workers but also an acknowledgement of their contribution towards national growth and progress. We believe that workers and employers are partners in the production process and their cooperation is essential for industrial efficiency and ultimately for socioeconomic development of the country.

The world economy is witnessing a staggering downturn due to the spread of Covid-19. Resultantly, this pandemic is having a catastrophic effect on the working and labour class. Millions of people have been rendered jobless due to it all around the world including Pakistan. The Government of Pakistan is fully cognizant of the hardships being faced by our labourer and daily wagers due to the lockdown. In this regard, Ehsaas Emergency Cash Relief Program has been launched to provide immediate relief to them.

I am confident that the rights of workers, under the present government, will be effectively protected. I am also confident that the government will do its utmost to ameliorate the lot of workers. I also urge the Provincial Governments to accelerate their effort to work for the welfare of workers as well as protect their rights. On this occasion, I urge workers and employers of the country to play their role in the social and economic development of the country by making Pakistan a symbol of progress and prosperity. Pakistan Paindabad.

