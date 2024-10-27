The Federal Minister for Law, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, has conveyed in his message that Black Day serves as a solemn reminder of the tragic events of 1947, when Indian forces unlawfully invaded Srinagar, marking the beginning of a long history of oppression, detentions, and tyranny against the innocent people of the region.
According to PID, since then, India has consistently violated the human rights of the Kashmiri people in the occupied territory.
Today, Pakistan observes Black Day to protest India’s illegal occupation and to urge the international community to honor its commitments under the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, which affirm the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.
The Minister further highlighted that India continues to commit severe human rights abuses and imposes oppressive laws to tighten its grip over Kashmir’s land and resources. Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar called on the global community to pressure India to end these egregious violations and stressed the urgent need for the implementation of UN resolutions to peacefully resolve the Kashmir issue.