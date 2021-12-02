Mewaki Forest is being established on more than ten kanals of government land in Sector G-9/4, Islamabad 

Islamabad, December 02, 2021 (PPI-OT):In order to improve the environment of the Federal Capital, on the special instructions of the management of the Capital Development Authority, the Environment wing is establishing Mewaki forests on lands retrieved from encroachers. In this regard, Enforcement Directorate had recently handed over more than ten kanals of government land in Sector G-9/4 of Islamabad to the Department of Environment after removing illegal possession. Now the Environment Department has created Mewaki Forest on the subject land on the special directions of CDA administration.

Establishment of Mewaki forest will not help keep the city beautiful and green but will also help avert encroachment on the state land. In addition, a ladies park has been set up exclusively for ladies in Sector I-8 with jogging tracks, walking tracks, swings for young children and cycling tracks which will be formally inaugurated on Friday.

In addition, on the direction of CDA management, the concerned departments have completed the work of four parks in Sector I-14 of Islamabad, one in Sector I-16 and five in D-12. All these parks have been completed. There are benches for seating, proper lighting arrangements, modern security arrangements and other necessary arrangements. Moreover, the parks are also being decorated with beautiful flowers so that the visiting families can fully enjoy in a better and friendly environment.

