Pakistan’s top military leaders on Thursday conveyed heartfelt Independence Day greetings to the nation, emphasizing unity and their commitment to safeguarding the country. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff; General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee; Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, issued a joint message commemorating Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement celebrating the day as a “triumph of unity, resilience, and unwavering commitment.” The armed forces chiefs paid tribute to the nation’s founders, particularly Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, acknowledging their sacrifices and vision.
The statement also honored the contributions of past leaders and service members who established Pakistan. The military leadership reaffirmed its dedication to protecting the nation’s sovereignty, upholding the constitution, and preserving national values.
The message stressed the strong connection between the armed forces and the citizenry, describing it as essential for national strength. The leaders urged the nation to strive for peace, progress, and unity, upholding the ideals of Faith, Unity, and Discipline.