Lahore, Millat Tractors Ltd. has announced that its transfer books will be closed from June 7, 2024, to June 15, 2024. The company has also scheduled its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for June 15, 2024, at 12:00 PM in Lahore. According to information available from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), this closure will help prepare for the AGM. No dividends or rights issues have been declared for this period.