Lahore, Millat Tractors Ltd. has announced that its transfer books will be closed from June 7, 2024, to June 15, 2024. The company has also scheduled its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for June 15, 2024, at 12:00 PM in Lahore. According to information available from the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), this closure will help prepare for the AGM. No dividends or rights issues have been declared for this period.
Millat Tractors Ltd. Schedules AGM Following Book Closure
Related Posts
Century Paper &amp; Board Mills Sets Date for AGM Following Book Closure
Karachi, Century Paper & Board Mills Limited will close its transfer books from July 3, 2024, to July 12, 2024. The company has scheduled its Annual General Meeting for July 12, 2024, at 3:30 PM in Karachi. According to information available f…
Arif Habib Corporation to Close Transfer Books, Holds AGM in Karachi
Karachi, Arif Habib Corporation Limited has scheduled a closure of its transfer books from May 24, 2024, to June 1, 2024. This closure precedes its Annual General Meeting, which is set to take place on June 1, 2024, at 10:30 AM in Karachi According to…