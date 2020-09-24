Minister: (Ali Zaidi inaugurates online portal, website for ports and shipping wing)

Islamabad:Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi has inaugurated online portal and a website for ports and shipping wing.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister said a major milestone has been achieved by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for digitalization of data, facilitation of seafarers, manning agents and ship owners by inauguration of a one window online portal.

He said the online portal will help the seafarers in the issuance of their Seafarers Identity Card, Seafarer service book, online verification for Visa issuance and resolution of other issues faced by them. Ali Haider Zaidi said the website for Ports and Shipping division has also been launched for the very first time in the history. He said that the ministry is making efforts to further improve the services by launching online portal.