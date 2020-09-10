Minister: (All stakeholders committed to work jointly for Karachi’s development: Asad)

Islamabad:Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said all stakeholders are committed to work jointly for speedy development and betterment of Karachi despite of political differences.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a hefty historic financial package of Rs1100 billion with consensus of all stakeholders for metropolitan city.

He said present government is fully focusing on the country’s biggest financial hub to provide relief to the rain-stricken residents of Sindh metropolis.