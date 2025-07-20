Federal Maritime Affairs Minister Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry unveiled plans for a $3 billion aquaculture park at Karachi’s Korangi Fish Harbour (KoFHAH), marking a significant push to bolster Pakistan’s blue economy. The 120-acre facility, announced during a high-level meeting on Saturday, is projected to generate an annual production of 360 to 1,200 tons of seafood and rake in between $720,000 and $7.2 million in yearly revenue.
The meeting, attended by representatives from the Gwadar Port Authority (GPA), Korangi Fish Harbour Authority (KoFHAH), Marine Fisheries Department (MFD), and the Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, focused on strategies for sustainable marine development. The project will operate under a public-private partnership model, with land costs structured to attract private investment. Experts highlighted the favorable conditions of Pakistan’s coastal waters for cultivating diverse marine species.
To expedite the project, Chaudhry mandated the Korangi Fish Harbour Authority to submit a detailed implementation plan within 10 days. He also proposed replicating the model in Balochistan, utilizing its extensive coastline for sustainable marine cultivation. Furthermore, the Minister ordered the relocation of the Marine Fisheries Department sub-office to the Gwadar Port Authority to enhance inter-agency coordination and accelerate decision-making.
In a separate meeting, the Minister reviewed progress on the land allocation and lease policy of the Port Qasim Authority (PQA). Officials informed him that the Survey of Pakistan has been engaged to identify and demarcate PQA-owned land. The revision of PQA’s master plan is underway and is aligned with the feasibility study for the National Ports Master Plan.
Chaudhry emphasized the government’s commitment to fostering sustainable marine expansion, stating that investments in aquaculture and harbor infrastructure are vital for guaranteeing food security, boosting exports, and creating jobs in coastal areas. These meetings signify a crucial step in the government’s maritime development plan, aiming to fully utilize Pakistan’s marine resources through innovation, inter-organizational collaboration, and private sector involvement.