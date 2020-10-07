Minister: (Capability of ANF to be increased for complete eradication of drugs: Swati)

ISLAMABAD:Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Azam Khan Swati has said that severe punishment would be given to those who are destroying the future of our youth.

He said this while addressing a drug burning ceremony in Quetta on Thursday. He said we will continue our war in every field till complete elimination of drugs, as well as its smugglers.

He said the capability of Anti-Narcotics Force would be increased for complete eradication of drugs from the country. He stressed everyone especially media and parents to play their role to ensure drugs free environment for our youth.