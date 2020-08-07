Home » Islamabad
Minister: (Country to see highest ever growth in renewable energy: Asad Umar)
August 7, 2020
Islamabad: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the country will see the highest ever growth in the renewable energy.
In a tweet, the minister said the Council of Common Interests (CCI) has approved the alternative and renewable energy policy of the government which will unleash the full renewable potential of Pakistan.
