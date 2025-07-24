Provincial Minister for Planning and Development, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, issued a stern warning on Tuesday against any delays in development projects in Kech district. He emphasized this during a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Kech, Bashir Ahmed Bareach.
Buledi directed officials to accelerate the completion of these crucial endeavors, stressing the importance of meeting deadlines. He demanded assurance that all projects in the district, including the Turbat city development initiative, would be finished promptly.
A briefing on the progress of various schemes within Kech district, specifically the Turbat city development project, was presented to the minister.
Attendees at the meeting included Qasim Gichki, engineer for the Turbat city development project, Abdul Rauf Baloch, engineer from the Urban Planning and Development Department, Ubaid Shah, engineer from the Communication and Works Department, and other departmental representatives.