Minister Excise asks to speed up recovery of the arrears from Government, Semi Government and Autonomous Bodies

January 26, 2020

Karachi, January 26, 2020 (PPI-OT): Sindh minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla has asked all officers concerned to take immediate and all possible efforts for the liquidation of arrears from Government, Semi Government, Autonomous Bodies and Organisations and submit their reports within fifteen days and those who fail to perform well, will be taken to task. This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office.

Secretary Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Halim Shaikh, Director General ET and NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Director Excise Taxations Iqbal Ahmed Laghari and other officers also attended the meeting. While briefing the meeting Director General ET and NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui told that a number of teams were being constituted for the liquidation of arrears from Govt, Semi Govt, Autonomous Bodies and Organisations as well and it was hoped that better results would come soon.

Addressing the meeting Provincial minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla also directed the officers to make all out efforts to meet the assigned targets of the current financial year, adding that all officers should ensure their punctuality and regularity in their respective offices to facilitate the people. He asked them to remain polite and humble while dealing with the people as he would not tolerate any misconduct in this regard.

