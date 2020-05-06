National

Minister: (FM stresses need to devise NAP for defeating COVID-19 pandemic)

May 7, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stressed the need to devise a National Action Plan (NAP) for defeating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government has no intention to abolish the 18th Amendment, however, it wants to improve it. Shah Mahmood Qureshi also invited PML-N and PPP leaders to come forward and support the government to improve 18th Amendment and NAB laws by giving their input.

