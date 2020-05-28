Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid calls on Punjab Chief Minister

May 28, 2020

Lahore, May 28, 2020 (PPI-OT):Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office today. Matters regarding measures taken to deal with Covid-19 were discussed during the meeting. The chief minister, while giving Instructions about the effective implementation on SOPs devised to deal with coronavirus, said that the people’s support and cooperation is utmost important to eradicate the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. He said that government’s efforts can only prove to be fruitful when citizens strictly follows the SOPs. Usman Buzdar appealed to the citizens to maintain social distance on Chand-Raat and Eid.

He said that the government is discharging its obligations but the citizens should also take maximum precautions. He further maintained that no one can say when Corona will end, no one can give a final opinion. The government is fighting this war against corona with patience and foresightedness as the brave nations find better ways in their time of trials. Citizens should fulfill their responsibility by considering it a duty.

He said that start of train and transport service is reviving the economic activities but following preventive measures are very important. He said that we have to change our way of living and approach. Dr Yasmeen Rashid briefed Chief Minister about the steps being taken for the prevention of corona and treatment facilities.

For more information, contact:

Directorate General Public Relations

Government of the Punjab

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-9201390-86

Website: www.punjab.gov.pk

Related Posts