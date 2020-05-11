Minister for Maritime Affairs calls on Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

May 12, 2020

Islamabad, May 12, 2020 (PPI-OT): Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, called on the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here at the Ministry of Finance. The Minister for Maritime Affairs discussed with the Adviser Finance the Financial requirements of the Ministry for various ongoing projects at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for which the financial assistance will be required in the next financial year.

He also discussed the financial requirements of the Ministry to contest the Elections for International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council for the term 2022-2023, the elections shall be held in December 2021. The Minister said that the financial implications of the process have already been prepared in consultation with High Commission of Pakistan, London, UK and submitted to the Finance Division. The Adviser assured the Minister for Maritime of his full support for the projects and said that the he hopes that the Ministry shall be able to fulfill all requirements in the already allocated Indicative Budgetary Ceiling for the financial year 2020-2021.

