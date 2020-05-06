Minister: (Gandapur briefs PM on corona relief measures in AJK, GB)

May 7, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

He briefed the Prime Minister on various activities related to Corona Relief in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. During the meeting, the Chairman Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar informed the Prime Minister that the Fund has so far provided rations and food to 20,000 families in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to provide relief to the poor and deserving people affected by Coronavirus.

He said similarly, the Ropani Foundation is providing relief to 20,000 families in Gilgit-Baltistan and expanding the scope of these activities. Appreciating the efforts to provide relief to the families affected by Coronavirus in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the Prime Minister said that the full participation of welfare agencies and philanthropists in the relief activities is very encouraging. He said Pakistani nation has not only shown steadfastness in every hour of need but has also given full support to its compatriots with the spirit of service to humanity.

