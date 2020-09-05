Minister: (Govt taking decisions in larger national interest: Shibli)

Islamabad: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan is taking the decisions in the larger national interest which are fully supported by the military leadership.

Talking to a private news channel, he said both the civil and military leadership are on same page but some undemocratic elements are unhappy over the cohesion. The Minister said main responsibility of opposition is to have positive criticism on the government’s policies, but the PPP and PML-N leaders are only demanding NROs to escape from the accountability.

About the problems being faced by the people of Karachi, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce a special package for the provincial metropolis to resolve these problems. He said the federal government would assist the provinces in dealing with natural calamities but it could not intervene directly under the 18th Constitutional Amendment.