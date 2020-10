Islamabad:Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said the government will avail all legal options to bring back Nawaz Sharif as he is proclaimed offender.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif had submitted guarantee before the court regarding returning of Nawaz Sharif. He said Nawaz Sharif went abroad on medical ground but was not admitted in any hospital in London till date.