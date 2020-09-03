Minister: (Govt to produce cheaper power to meet growing need of country: Omar Ayub)

ISLAMABAD:Minister for Energy Omar Ayub has said the government is focusing on alternate resources to produce cheaper power and to meet the growing need of country.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of Letter of Support for 100-megawatt solar power project in Lahore on Thursday, he said low cost power projects will help in providing relief to the people.

The Minister said one more power project under public-private partnership will be established in Layyah. He said past governments relied on expensive fuel-based power generation which resulted in increase of power price in the country.