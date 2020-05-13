Minister: (Govt to take strict measures for lockdown in case of SOPs violation: Shibli Faraz)

May 14, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz has said the government will take strict measures for lockdown in case people violated standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Talking to a private news channel, he appealed the people to follow the SOPs issued by the government for their protection against the coronavirus disease. He urged all the political parties including Opposition to play their effective role in countering the spread of deadly virus in the country unabatedly.

