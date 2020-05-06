National

Minister: (Govt wants to ease lockdown gradually to revive economy: Ali)

May 7, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan has said that the government wants to ease the lockdown slowly and gradually to revive the economy.

According to a report while talking to Radio Pakistan, he said many western countries have also been easing the lockdown as their economies have badly suffered due to COVID-19. He said public cooperation is essential to contain the coronavirus.

Ali Muhammad Khan said Prime Minister has directed to provide maximum relief to people by utilizing all available resources in coronavirus outbreak. He said upcoming special session of National Assembly will be specific to COVID-19 debate.

