Minister Health Reviews Facilities for Corona Patients as Eid Approaches

May 28, 2020

Lahore, May 28, 2020 (PPI-OT):Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid chaired a high-level meeting to review the Emergency Plan for COVID-19 patients, duty rostrum during Eid days and other key affairs at the Committee Room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday. Present at the meeting were Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (Retd) Usman Younis, Additional Secretary SHME Dr. Asif Tufail, DG Rescue Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Vice Chancellors, Principals and Medical Superintendents of different institutions.

The Minister undertook complete review of the treatment and other facilities for Corona patients in Punjab and also reviewed duty rostrum for doctors during the Eid Holidays as the secretaries shared briefings on Emergency Plans in their respective departments. The Minister said that the facilities and services extended to Corona patients are being monitored from the Central Control Room. “During Eid holidays, all doctors will perform duties as assigned in duty rostrum. I request people to take necessary precautions during Eid holidays while going out or meeting relatives. Further, a fresh stocktaking of the Corona situation is being made.”

