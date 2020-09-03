Minister: (Holding of intra-Afghan dialogue indispensable to ensure Afghan peace process: FM)

ISLAMABAD:Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that early holding of intra-Afghan dialogue is indispensable to ensure Afghan peace process.

In a telephonic conversation with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Haneef Atmar on Thursday, he said peace and stability in the region is linked to peace in Afghanistan.

He said, apart from maintenance of peace in Afghanistan, Pakistan is also desirous of early and dignified repatriation of the Afghan refugees.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan will continue its reconciliatory efforts for regional peace and stability including Afghan peace process.

Both the foreign ministers also held detailed discussion with regard to promotion of bilateral cooperation and enhancing regional contacts.