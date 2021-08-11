Minister HR and MA Attends Ceremony of Minority Day

Lahore, August 11, 2021 (PPI-OT):Ministry of HR and MA Ijaz Alam Augustine attended the ceremony held in connection with national minority day at a local hotel on Tuesday. The provincial minister Ijaz Alam Augustine said the minority day reminds us of the speech of great leader Quid-e-Azam in which he said that people are free to go to their places of worship in this State of Pakistan.

The constitution of Pakistan provides equal rights to all the peoples of Pakistan without any discrimination and it is sanguine that the minority communities are provided opportunities to play their role in the national mainstream, he added. The Christian community has played a commendable role in the promotion of healthcare and educational facilities in the country and the PTI government has taken a number of steps to provide a conducive atmosphere to the minority communities, he further said.

Holy Quran and Holy Bible have promoted the message of love, tolerance and harmony to the whole humanity and Pakistanis should work for unity and cohesion in the society, concluded the minister. The function was also addressed by community leaders and human rights activists.

For more information, contact:

Directorate General Public Relations,

Government of the Punjab

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92-42-9201390-86

Website: www.punjab.gov.pk