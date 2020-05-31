Minister Industries and Trade Meets Poultry Association Delegation

May 31, 2020

Lahore, May 31, 2020 (PPI-OT): On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Main Aslam lqbal met with representatives of Poultry Association in Lahore. Problems being faced by poultry association and prices of chicken were discussed during the meeting. Addressing the meeting, the Minister expressed his grave concerns over sale of chicken on above fixed price. He said that poultry association did not fulfill its commitment which is regrettable.

He said that we will protect the interest of common man at any cost and not allow mafias to exploit the people. Chairman Poultry Association said that poultry industry is facing crisis situation as our cost production has increased. The meeting decided to make a mechanism which will safeguard interest of consumers.

