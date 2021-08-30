Lahore, August 30, 2021 (PPI-OT):Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has inaugurated an online portal for registration of complaints under the Punjab Consumer Protection Act. Now the consumer will be able to lodge a complaint through mobile app on substandard products and services. Secretary Industries and Commerce Dr. Wasif Khurshid, Director Consumer Protection Council Asif Ali Farrukh and other officers of the council attended the inaugural function held in the committee room of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade today.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, said that the online platform for registration of complaints is commendable step towards Digital Punjab. Better use of technology can be helpful to resolve consumer complaints in time. There is also a mechanism to take action against the consumer who lodges a false complaint. He said that the timeline for redressal of grievances would be further reduced with the consultation of the esteemed judiciary and the system for redressal of consumer grievances through video link will also be evolved.

The provincial minister said that there were 17 consumer courts in Punjab and Consumer courts will also be set up in more districts. A comprehensive campaign will be launched to aware the masses regarding modern grievance redressal systems, he added. Talking to media, the provincial minister said that a targeted subsidy program is being launched to provide relief to poor families. Under the Ehsas program, poor families will be able to buy essential items at affordable prices through the facility card. The price control authority will be established soon. The direction to made Punjab quemat App more efficient and fully functional has been issued. The scope of model and sahulat bazaars is being extended to the tehsil level, he added.

Replying to a question, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that there is an element of inflation but the reasons for it should also be kept in mind. When the prices of food items go up in the international market, it also affects Pakistan. A policy has been formulated to promote the cultivation of imported food commodities in the country. He said that the fruits of implementation of this policy would be seen in the time to come. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has delegated unprecedented power to cabinet ministers. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that there has been a significant increase in investment in Punjab for which credit goes to Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

