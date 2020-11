ISLAMABAD:Information Minister Shibli Faraz has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of prominent journalist Saud Sahir.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said Saud Sahir was a shining star of journalism, who had a unique style of writing.

The Information Minister said Saud Sahir was also an active leader for the protection of rights of journalists. He said his demise has left a vacuum which cannot be filled.