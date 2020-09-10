Minister: (KTP shows PM’s sincerity to resolve Karachi’s longstanding problems: Shibli)

Islamabad:Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is sincere to resolve long standing civic problems being faced by people of Sindh, particularly in Karachi.

Talking to a private channel, Shibli Faraz said issues of Sindh and its metropolitan city of Karachi were first time seriously addressed by federal government irrespective of the fact that a rival party was in power in the province.

He said failure in implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) would harm provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party more than any other stakeholder. He termed it unfortunate to make the Karachi package controversial. He urged need for all political stakeholders to put their heads together and jointly work for the well-being of people of Karachi.

About the change of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Shibli Faraz said government was facing hurdles in introducing police reforms due to collusion between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership and corrupt police officials developed over last 35 years.