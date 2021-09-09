Minister Law Punjab Shows Deep Concern on Surge in Violence against Women

Lahore, September 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat expressed grave concern over the rising incidents of violence against women across the province and said that there was deep concern over the rising crime against women among from the Chief Minister to lower levels. He was presiding over the 82nd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat under his chairmanship on Wednesday.

Raja said that reports from all over the province were saying that crimes against women had increased in recent times so concrete steps should be taken instead of seminars to curb these crimes. He warned that denial or delay in registration of FIR against such incidents would not be tolerated. He directed the IG Punjab Police and Secretary Prosecution to present full details of arrests, challan and investigations in the cases on violence against women at the next meeting of the committee.

The provincial minister further directed the police to activate the district anti-crime cells set up for women in a proper manner and to diligently inform the Women Protection Authority of its steps during the investigation. Expressing deep concern over the alarming rise in the crime rate in Circle Rawalpindi, he directed RPO concerned to submit a detailed report on it. He also directed strict action against the culprits involved in the increasing incidents of child abuse once again rising in Kasur.

The minister also called for fool proof security arrangements for the upcoming Chehlum processions and cricket matches. Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee accorded approval to the appointment of Price Magistrates across the province. Chairperson Women Authority Fatima Chadhar, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Additional IG Punjab, AIG CTD and Special Branch, CCPO and other officers were also present while Divisional Commissioners and RPOs gave briefings through video link.

