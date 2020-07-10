Minister: (ML-1 track will help control railways accidents: Sheikh Rashid)

July 10, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said Main Line-1 track will help control railways accidents and generate jobs for hundreds and thousands of youth.

Addressing a news conference here on Friday, he said Executive Committee of National Economic Council is likely to approve ML-1 project this month. He said it will be a crossing free track, which will reduce travel time from Karachi to Lahore to seven hours, while it will take two hours from Rawalpindi to Lahore. He said ML-1 will enable trains to run at a speed of 160 kilometres per hour, which can be further extended to 200 kilometres per house.

The Minister said ML-1 is a revolutionary project to be completed by the PTI government and will revamp the entire structure of Pakistan Railways. He said 10 percent of technical staff like engineers will come from China. While rest of the work force will be from Pakistan to accomplish this project. He said the multibillion-project will be completed from five to eight years with Chinese help.

