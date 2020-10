Islamabad:National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has directed all the provinces and federating units to crack down on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) violations in indoor restaurants and marriage halls.

In a tweet on Friday, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said indoor restaurants and marriage halls are emerging as high contributors to COVID-19 spread. He said we must not allow irresponsible behaviour of some to put the health of everyone at risk.