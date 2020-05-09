Minister: (NHA revenue up by 73% during tenure PTI Govt’s tenure: Murad)

Home » Uncategorized
Minister: NHA revenue up by 73% during PTI Govt's tenure: Murad
May 10, 2020
ISLAMABAD:Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said the revenue of National Highway Authority has increased by seventy three percent during the tenure of PTI government.
In a statement on Sunday, he said the authority has completed the first phase of geographic information system survey. This, he said, will further enhance the revenue of the NHA. He also expressed the commitment for timely completion of road infrastructure projects.
