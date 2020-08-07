National

Minister: (Opening of tourism, various sectors of business is welcome development: Info Minister)

August 7, 2020

Islamabad: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said opening of tourism and various sectors of business is a welcome development.

In a tweet on Friday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strategy of taking health and economy along through smart lockdown during Covid-19 has proved successful. He said the world has admired our government’s steps in fight against the Covid-19.

