Minister: (Opening of tourism, various sectors of business is welcome development: Info Minister)
August 7, 2020
Islamabad: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said opening of tourism and various sectors of business is a welcome development.
In a tweet on Friday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s strategy of taking health and economy along through smart lockdown during Covid-19 has proved successful. He said the world has admired our government’s steps in fight against the Covid-19.
