Minister: (Opposition parties not adopting SOPs in their public gatherings to contain coronavirus: Shibli)

ISLAMABAD:Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the opposition parties are behaving irresponsibly by not adopting Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in their public gatherings to contain the coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition did not follow the SOPs during their public gathering at Manshera which caused serious concerns regarding spread of COVID-19.

He said the people should avoid attending the public gatherings and that the government has already cancelled its political activities in the country as precautionary measure to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

The Minister said the decision whether or not to close educational institutions in the country will be taken in the coming days.

To a question, he said the people of Gilgit Baltistan have rejected the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the polls.

Shibli Faraz said the country’s economy is improving due to the prudent policies of the government, but economic revival could be affected by the second wave of coronavirus.