Minister: (Pakistan provided irrefutable evidences of Indian state-sponsored terrorism to UN: FM)

ISLAMABAD:Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan has provided irrefutable evidences of Indian state-sponsored terrorism to the United Nations.

Addressing a news conference in Multan on Sunday, he said India has become a terrorist state which has been taking unjustified measures against minorities’ particularly Muslim population in the country.

The Foreign Minister said voices against Kashmir policy are being raised within India now which is a big diplomatic achievement for Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has given two time consular access to India for Spy Kulbhushan Jadhav but New Delhi is escaping from legal process.

He said Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan and peace process between Afghan government and the Taliban is progressing.