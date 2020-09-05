Minister: (Pakistan’s winning streak has started: Asad Umar)

Islamabad: Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar has said Pakistan’s winning streak has started.

In a tweet, he said all elements of state including civil and military leadership as well as federal and provincial governments came together to deal with the COVID-19.

He said same approach will be applied to deal with perennial problems of Karachi. He said Pakistan’s success against Coronavirus pandemic has been globally recognized and now revival of the country’s largest city will begin.

