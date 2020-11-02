Minister: (People want accountability of those who desecrated Mazar-e-Quaid: Shibli)

Islamabad
ISLAMABAD:

ISLAMABAD:Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said the people want accountability of those who desecrated Mazar-e-Quaid and promoted narrative of anti-Pakistan elements in the gatherings of Quetta and Gujranwala.

 

In a tweet on Monday, he said the leadership of the opposition should not be mistaken that the statement of former Speaker Ayaz Sadiq will be put in the back burner.

 

He said their sordid designs aimed at appeasing the enemy by spitting venom against the state institutions will not be allowed to succeed.

