Minister: (Protection of nation’s health Govt’s main priority: Info Minister)

May 7, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that protection of nation’s health is main priority of the incumbent government.

In a statement, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking decisions in best interest of people and the country. He said Prime Minister is clear from the day one that we have to protect our nation against corona and also save them from hunger.

He said the government announced a package of Rs1.24 trillion to bolster vulnerable people, daily wagers, business and economy which is unprecedented in history of the country. He said whole nation understands that ailment of economy is the result of policies of corrupt rulers of the past.

