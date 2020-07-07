Minister: (PTI govt come to power to take forward country: Shibli Faraz)

July 7, 2020

ISLAMABAD:Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said the PTI government has come to power to take forward the country and rid it of elements doing politics for vested interests.

Addressing a news conference here Tuesday along with Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, he said these are the elements who pushed the country backward and patronized the gangs. In his remarks, Ali Zaidi said the aim of present government is to put the country on the right track. He said the Sindh government has not released the genuine report of joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Uzair Baloch.

He said the original JIT report carrying the signatures of its members on every page except the representative of Sindh government carries six names of PPP leaders who patronized Uzair Baloch. He said the report released by the provincial government does not mention as to on whose instructions Uzair Baloch killed the innocent people.

The Minister for Maritime Affairs appealed the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the matter and examine the JIT reports. He said those named in the original JIT report are still sitting in the parliament and enjoy perks and privileges at the cost of national exchequer. Ali Zaidi regretted that institutions were deliberately destroyed in the past.

Responding to a question, the Minister for Maritime Affairs said across the board accountability is imperative to check crimes in the country. He said those who played with the peace of Karachi must be brought to justice.

