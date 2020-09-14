Minister: (Railways’ ML-1 project to boost economy: Rashid)

Islamabad
Islamabad:Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that ML-I is a game changer project that will give a boost to Pakistan’s economy.

He was talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing who paid a farewell call on him here on Monday. The Minister said we are working on Peshawar-Jalalabad and Quetta-Kandahar rail network, which will improve regional connectivity.

He appreciated the role of the Chinese Ambassador for approval of ML-1 project. On the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador said ML-1 project will promote local industries of Pakistan and create job opportunities.

