Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, celebrated Independence Day by emphasizing Pakistan’s commitment to its national integrity and maritime progress. He described the occasion as a testament to the nation’s bravery, dedication, and love for the country.
Chaudhry underscored the protection of Pakistan’s autonomy as a paramount responsibility. He stated that cohesion, religious conviction, and selflessness are crucial for the nation’s advancement.
The minister highlighted the economic significance of Pakistan’s sea lanes and the shipping industry’s contribution to the national financial system.
He emphasized the strategic value of the country’s harbors, stating that their expansion will boost commerce. New strategies for the responsible utilization of oceanic assets, he added, will ensure enduring economic well-being. Chaudhry pledged his ministry’s ongoing dedication to securing a prosperous future for Pakistan.