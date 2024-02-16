Minister, Saudi Envoy discuss matters to finalize Hajj arrangements

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aniq Ahmed has said Pakistani pilgrims are grateful for the cooperation of Saudi authorities in providing the best facilities.

He said this at a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al Maliky in Islamabad. They discussed various matters to finalize the arrangements for Hajj 2024.

The Minister for Religious Affairs assured that Hajj arrangements would be completed on time. He further said according to Saudi directives, private Hajj scheme applicants have been provided with further ease.

The Saudi Ambassador said the senior Saudi officials will visit Pakistan in the last week of this month to finalize the 'Road to Makkah' project from Karachi airport. He said private scheme pilgrims will also be included to the Road to Makkah project along with government pilgrims.