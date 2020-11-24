Minister says blood donation is a best social service to humanity

DALBANDIN:Mir Muhammad Arif Muhammad Hasni, Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Department while lauding the performance of Bolan Blood Bank has said that blood donation service is one of the best social services to humanity. A statement issued here on Tuesday says that these views were expressed by him during his visit to Bolan Blood Bank Dalbandin.

On the occasion, Incharge, Bolan Blood Bank, Muhammad Bakhsh Baloch, Focal Person, Ilyas Duhani, contractor, Sanaullah Bareach and others were also present. Hasni also donated his blood.

Lauding the services of Boan Blood Bank for donating free of cost blood to the patients of Thalassemia, he said all measures would be taken to address the problems being faced by the administration of Bolan Blood Bank. Moreover, he also visited the residence of Mir Muhammad Ghous Baloch, leader of Balochistan National Party to inquire about his health.