Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry has sounded the alarm for immediate measures to tackle the escalating plastic pollution that is endangering Pakistan’s coastal ecosystems and marine diversity.
In his World Environment Day message, he emphasized the necessity of aligning maritime policies with international climate objectives to ensure pristine oceans and verdant coastlines.
The Ministry’s initiatives have already seen the planting of millions of mangrove saplings, a critical move to reclaim coastal biodiversity and lessen pollution impacts. This year’s theme, ‘Beat Plastic Pollution,’ highlights the urgent need for sustainable strategies to safeguard Pakistan”s extensive 1,000 km coastline, which is vital for ports, fishing communities, and coastal municipalities but now faces growing risks from plastic debris.
Minister Chaudhry stressed the importance of shifting from a linear ‘take-make-dispose’ economy to a circular system that prioritizes reuse, recycling, and sustainable alternatives. Collaborative efforts with stakeholders aim to enforce strict waste management regulations at ports and aboard vessels to curb marine contamination.
The revival of mangroves is a central focus, as these forests serve not only as natural coastal shields but also as nurseries for marine species and natural filters for contaminants. “Pakistan’s Indus Delta is home to one of the globe”s largest mangrove ecosystems, with ongoing restoration projects involving local communities and global partners,” Chaudhry remarked.
The Minister urged industries, civil society, academia, and citizens to unite against plastic pollution, stressing that enduring solutions demand both policy frameworks and everyday dedication. He concluded with a call to action, declaring, ‘Let this World Environment Day be a turning point – a pledge that we, as a nation, will not only protect but also restore the blue heart of our planet. Together, we can chart a course toward cleaner oceans, greener coastlines, and a sustainable future.’