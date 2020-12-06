Minister: (Shibli expresses displeasure over rise in Covid cases amid PDM rallies)

ISLAMABAD:Minister for information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has expressed displeasure over the increased Corona virus cases in Peshawar and Multan amid Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM’s) public gatherings.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said such political gatherings are becoming a major cause of Corona spread in the country. He said holding of such gatherings is tantamount to the violation of Law and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Shibli Faraz said Opposition leaders have quarantined themselves in their homes in a comfortable environment, while people are being used for personal political gains.