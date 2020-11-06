ISLAMABAD:Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said steps are afoot to ensure fast track implementation of the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) related projects.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong here on Thursday, the Foreign Minister said both Pakistan and China have always supported each other in difficult times.

He expressed his gratitude to China for extending timely assistance to Pakistan to cope with Coronavirus. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the entire world knows the exemplary and everlasting friendship that exists between Pakistan and China. The Chinese Ambassador assured to make all out efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.