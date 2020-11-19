Minister submits reply on petition seeking his disqualification

KARACHI:Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Member of Provincial Assembly Imtiaz Shaikh on Thursday submitted his reply before Sindh High Court (SHC) pertaining to a petition seeking disqualification of education minister Saeed Ghani and Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh as members of the Sindh Assembly over allegedly harboring criminals.

A high court bench heard a petition filed by a citizen seeking ministers’ disqualification. The court sought replies from Shaikh, Ghani and others on the petition seeking theirs disqualification over allegedly harboring criminals and requesting the court to order a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the charges against them.

During the hearing, Shaikh submitted his response with the court and said a high-level committee of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh had investigated the allegations.

“The allegations have been refuted in the report of the committee, and a petition has been filed on political grounds,” Shaikh said. He further said there was no justification for setting up JIT on rejected and false allegations.

The petitioner stated that SSP Dr Rizwan filed a report against PPP leader Imtiaz Sheikh. Shaikh used the criminal wing to terrorize rivals. He said Sheikh shelters criminals in guesthouses, farms, petrol pumps and shops. Dr Rizwan also sent a report on Saeed Ghani’s brother Farhan Ghani to senior officials in which he said that Farhan Ghani revealed that he was running a network with drug dealers and killers along with Hassan NaTha in Chancer Goth.

He pleaded the court that the matter should be investigated by setting up a JIT. The Election Commission should disqualify Saeed Ghani and Imtiaz Sheikh, the petitioner said.