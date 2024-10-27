Lahore: At the Pakistan Auto Parts Show 2024, Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussein called for unified efforts to propel the nation’s auto industry, citing its pivotal role in economic development.
According to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Minister Hussein applauded the capabilities of local auto parts manufacturers and their contribution to making Pakistan one of the top 40 automobile manufacturing countries globally. He expressed confidence in the sector’s growth potential and emphasized the critical role of both local and international participants in driving innovation within the industry.
The Minister’s remarks underscored the importance of collaborative efforts among stakeholders to accelerate not just industrial but also agricultural development, highlighting the interconnected nature of these sectors to Pakistan’s overall economic strategy.
