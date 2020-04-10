Ministry of Energy assures prescribed protocols for COVID-19 as one corona positive case identified

April 10, 2020

Islamabad, April 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Spokesperson for Petroleum Division confirmed that unfortunately one officer of Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) has been tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. The officer was posted in Petroleum House situated at G5 Islamabad. The officer is currently in isolation and all measures are being taken to provide the best medical care to him. Reportedly, the officer caught the infection from his household. Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) is following all health advisories pertaining to corona pandemic.

The said officer is not attending office since 20th March, 2020 and since then no new case of infection has been reported. The Spokesperson adds that all other employees are in good health and the Ministry is in regular contact with NIH/NDMA. NIH has been requested to conduct test of employees working in Petroleum House and NDMA to fumigate the building. Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) has already advised all officers to work with minimum staff on rotation basis and also issued a travel advisory across the Division, taking full precautionary measures and suspending all non-essential travel amidst Coronavirus crisis in the country.

