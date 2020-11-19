Ministry of Foreign Affairs launches Science Diplomacy webpage

Islamabad, November 18, 2020 (PPI-OT): Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched its Science Diplomacy webpage as part of efforts to increase its contribution to the global science diplomacy landscape and create synergies for international scientific cooperation. The webpage was launched by the Foreign Secretary. The webpage will provide a one-stop resource to the Science, Technology, Innovation (STI) landscape of the country while also showcase science and technology products and services portfolio from relevant institutions.

The webpage also includes a dedicated portal for registering overseas Pakistani Science, Technology and Innovation professionals. The portal will also facilitate a mapping and foresight exercise to identify Pakistan’s international knowledge community while acknowledging their scientific and technological achievements.

During the launch, the Science Diplomacy Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also unveiled its new action plan which focuses on SDGs related thematic areas, science diplomacy platforms and institutions, and country-specific collaborations to provide direction to achieving its goals.

